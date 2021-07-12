Again, Afenifere warns FG, insists on true federalism

The pan Yoruba sociopolitical organization, Afenifere, has warned that the Nigerian nation was at the brink of an avoidable catastrophe that requires urgent actions, insisting that the most potent preventive measure was restructuring that would return the country to true federalism.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Jare Ajayi, in a release made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday, the observation was part of the resolutions of the Executive Council at the meeting held in the Lagos residence of its acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, last week.

According to him, after the elders had reviewed recent developments in the country, they agreed that the signs “are ominous requiring steps to prevent the country from apocalypse”.

The release, which represented the communique issued at the end of the meeting, indicated that the elders endorsed the recent resolutions of the governors of Southern Nigeria with regard to placing a total ban on open grazing and having state police.

The statement noted that: “Afenifere is in full support of the governors to have laws banning open grazing latest by September 1, this year. We notice that some states already have this law enacted

