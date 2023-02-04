Again, Alia beats Gemade, Aondoakaa, others to clinch Benue APC governorship ticket

An aspirant, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, has been declared winner of the governorship primary election re-run conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 12 Local Government Areas and 3 council wards in Buruku Local Government of Benue State. The results as announced by Chairman of theRe-run Committee, Senator Basheer Lado showed that the Catholic Priest polled a total of 410,682 votes to emerge victorious. According to Lado, the Catholic priest defeated other aspirants such as a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Chief Micheal Aondoakaa; a former Minister and serv- ing Senator, Barnabas Gemade. Others who contested include a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Herman Hembe Terwase Orbunde; a former deputy governor of the state, Chief Stephen Lawani. Lado stated that a total number of 366,546 voters were registered for the rerun election out of which 292,930 voters were accredited, while a total of 270,353 votes were validly cast. He said: “I hereby declare Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia who scored a total number of 410,682 votes, and having scored the highest number of votes, as the winner of the election”. Shortly after the declaration of results, State Deputy Chairman of the party, Stephen Tsav affirmed the outcome of the re-run election.

