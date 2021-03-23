Metro & Crime

Again, Amotekun arrests over 100 cows for violating grazing laws in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Barely two days after 100 cows were arrested in Ondo State by the State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, the security outfit on Tuesday arrested another round of over 100 cow.

The cows were said to have been seized in Ipinsa community in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.
With the herders alleged to have fleed following the arrival of Amotekun operatives, it was gathered that the cows had invaded and destroyed some farmland in the community.
Amotekun operatives had earlier in the weekend seized over 100 cows for flouting the state government directives on open grazing and use of underage herders within the state.
Meanwhile, the arrest of the cows caused heavy vehicular traffic along the Oyemekun-Oba Adesida road up to Alagbaka on as men of the corps herded the seized cows to their headquarters in Alagbaka.

