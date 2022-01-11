Metro & Crime

Again, another boarding student dies in Anambra

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi Comment(0)

… family accuses school of killing their son out of negligence

 

As controversy over the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a boarding student of Dowen College, Lagos, is yet to die down, another student boarder of St Michaels Boys College, Ozubulu, Anambra State, Master Chimdalu Onyekwuluje has reportedly died. Onyekwuluje, a JSS 2 student of the school, aged 11, was said to have died as a result of negligence on the part of the school management, who refused to call his parents to pick him up, after he fell ill. It was a pitiful sight at Uzoakwa, Ihiala Anambra State, where the deceased boy was buried as family and neighbours wailed as the child was interred in his family compound. Parents of the deceased boy, Prince Cornelius and Ogochukwu Onyekwuluje who spoke to journalists during the burial of their son said even when the student’s health had totally deteriorated, the management insisted he must stay behind to finish his exams before he would be released, saying the decision was the reason for his death. The student reportedly died on December 17, 2021, nine days after he was picked up by the parents from St Michaels Boys College, after a cousin to the deceased borrowed a phone to alert the parents that the boy was ill, and that the school management was not ready

 

to release him until he finished his examination. Onyekwuluje said: “My son, Bright Chidalu Onyekwuluje died out of negligence on the part of the school. He was sick, and they refused to tell us. It was my son’s cousin that borrowed a phone to call his mother to tell us to come and pick Bright that he was dying. “He told us he has been the one backing him from the school hostel to the classroom everyday, to sit for exams. “Even after the call, I reached the guardian of my son, but he lied to me that the boy was okay, and that it was nothing serious. I insisted on coming from Port Harcourt, River State where I live to pick him, and they insisted it was nothing serious.  When I insisted I must see him, I was surprised the boy looked so bad that he was already dying. I asked the guardian if this was the boy he said was alright, but he did not answer. Now I have lost my only son,” he cried. Meanwhile, the principal of St Michaels Boys College, Rev Fr Romanus Ike Muoma has denied that the school management delayed in releasing the student to his parents. Fr Muoma who spoke to newsmen in his office during a visit said that: “The boy was seen here in school moving about with other students, days before his father came. What we have here (college) is not an auxiliary nurse, but a qualified nurse from Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi, and we pay heavily for his services.

 

