Again, another building collapses in Lagos

A building under construction, at 60, Odo Street, Obalende, Lagos has caved in.
Although, it could not be ascertained if anyone is trapped in the ill-fated building, it collapsed on Sunday afternoon.
Confirming the incident, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said that the emergency response team has been deployed to the scene of the incident.
He said:”The attention of the Agency has been brought to a building under construction at the above mentioned address which has partially collapsed. The emergency response plan has been activated and all responders are enroute the scene. Residents are to remain calm and keep away from the area.”

