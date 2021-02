A middle-aged woman was crushed to death by a hit-and-run driver at Okpoko Junction Onitsha, Anambra State, on Wednesday. The deceased was said to be crossing the expressway when she was knocked down by the driver who sped off immediately. Confirming the incident, Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Pascal Anigbo said […]

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested two first year students of the state university, EBSU. The students, Amadi Chibuike and Onuha Emeka, both 20, were said to have defrauded one Mrs. Lillian Anigbogwu of the sum of N3 million and Mr. Alimogwo Chinedu Franklin of the sum of N1.4 million under false pretence through […]

The Nigerian Army has again failed to appear before the Lagos state judicial panel on ”#EndSARS”. The panel was set up to investigate allegations of police brutality and the incident of October 20, 2020 where soldiers opened fire on protesters at the Lekki tollgate. The army was expected to appear on Saturday to respond to some petitions brought before the panel. However, Doris Okuwobi, Chairperson of the panel, said petitions against the army will be heard, despite its absence.

