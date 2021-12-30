Again, as Imo hugs the headlines negatively

Chief Ikedi Ohakim was elected the governor of Imo State in 2007.

Although he was not known to have done well in terms of performance, he was on the verge of getting a second term ticket in 2011, having been elected on the platform of the Progressives People Alliance (PPA) and later defected to the then popular Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

All was going well for Ohakim until on August 8, 2010, when rumour filtered out that Ohakim and his convoy had beaten and stripped a Catholic Priest, Rev Father Eustace Okorie, on the road.

In fact, the buzz was that the governor’s men had even abducted the priest. They were said to have assaulted the priest in his full cassock, stripped him naked to his pants and detained him.

That particular incident was the trigger for Ohakim’s journey to infamy with the people of the state. He was not re-elected for a second term despite his efforts at doing so. Rather, Rochas Okorocha of the then All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was elected as the governor of the state in 2011 after riding on the back of Ohakim’s dispute with the church.

For starters, Imo and Anambra are two states in the South East, where the church plays prominent roles in who becomes a governor. Unlike most other states in the South, who becomes the governor is of particular interest to the church; hence the governorships in the states oscillate between the Catholic and Anglican faiths.

It is trite to note that offending the church in those two states by a political figure is akin to committing a political suicide. Thus, in the states, the priests speak directly to the voters, who are mainly adherents of the two denominations.

When the Ohakim episode occurred, every political watcher in the state knew that the then governor had crossed the Rubicon. Okorocha, who succeeded him, also had a brush with the church, when he wanted to install his son-in-law, Mr. Uche Nwosu, as his successor.

Many in the state objected to the move and the governor faced stiff opposition but was not backing down as at that time. Then came the funeral Mass of the mother of then pro-Chancellor of a university and a businessman, Alex Mbata, at the St Michael’s Church, Ngwoma in Owerri North Local Government Area.

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Anthony Obinna, was celebrating the mass. In the course of his homily, he took exception to Okorocha’s unilateral decision that Nwosu, the then the Chief of Staff and former Commissioner for Lands, would become the next Imo governor.

Okorocha had a few days before endorsed his deputy, Chief Eze Madumere, as the senatorial candidate for Owerri Zone, among other unilateral decisions he took.

Piqued by the Okorocha’s unilateral decisions, Obinna had lampooned the governor and said that it was wrong to impose Nwosu on Imo State. Nwosu and Nkechi, Okorocha’s wife, were at the event. Following the Archbishop’s comment, hell was let loose and thugs and goons of Nwosu and Okorocha rushed to the altar and snatched the microphone from the Bishop, pouring invectives on him and causing an uproar.

At the end of Okorocha’s tenure, Nwosu failed to succeed him, despite the deployment of all resources of the state to make him the governor. Rather, Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP was declared the winner. He was to be torpedoed by the current Governor, Hope Uzodinma at the Supreme Court. Uzodinma is barely two years into his four-year tenure and yet another storm with the church is brewing.

On Sunday, December 26, Nwosu was abducted from a church by men of the Nigerian Police Force. Although he has been released and the state government tendered an apology to the church for the abduction, it appears that the trajectory of governors and the church is about to surface again.

Not a few people have wondered why Nwosu would be abducted from a sacred place of worship, handcuffed like a common criminal and bundled away with sporadic shootings in the church premises, while a service was ongoing.

Many had thought that Nwosu was kidnapped but it turned out that he was arrested by the Police for reasons still not disclosed. We wonder who ordered his arrest in the church and what offence he committed that could not wait for him to be arrested at home or anywhere else. Why inside the church?

We do not believe that the state government ordered the arrest and the desecration of a place of worship by the Police. But we know that the state government has been having a running battle with Okorocha, Nwosu and their families.

We also wonder how serious the crime Nwosu committed that he was quickly released the same night without being taken to court.

While we believe that it is mere display of brute force, we cannot but shudder at the abuse of power by successive governments in the state.

Today, Imo, the beacon of education in the East, judging by performances at the national level educationally, is lying prostrate, violence-ridden and a hotbed of all manner of violence by the so-called unknown gunmen.

Even Abia State, where the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, hails from, is not as volatile as the Eastern Heartland. We know that something has seriously gone wrong with the state.

What we don’t know is who is behind the descent into anarchy in the state. We believe that Uzodinma is not sleeping easy with what the state has become. But he needs to stop the violence in the state now.

Otherwise, the story of Ohakim and Nwosu himself might be his lot at the end of the day. A warning is enough for the wise.

