Again, bandits abduct Ango Abdullahi’s daughter in- law, others

Terrorists in their numbers have stormed Yakawada village in Kaduna State, abducting two nursing mothers, Ango Abdullahi’s daughter in-law and her four children. The attack took place on Tuesday night in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Giwa Local Government Area is one of the local government areas where bandits have been terrorizing residents. The Kaduna State Government and the state police command were yet to react to the attack. However, the attackers were said to have stormed the village, killed a local vigilantee and immediately proceeded to the residence of the village head. Sources in the area said after abducting the village head’s immediate family members, they also kidnapped some victims at the residence of some of the neighbours. The source said: “They also went to the residence of the neighbour to the village head and kidnapped one person along with his two wives.”

