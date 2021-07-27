News

Again, bandits abduct another traditional ruler in Kaduna

Another first class traditional ruler in southern Kaduna, Kpop Ham, Dr. Danladi Gyet Maude, has been abducted in his farm. Maude, the paramount ruler of the Jaba people, a prominent tribe in the southern part of Kaduna State, was abducted yesterday.

 

The monarch was said to have been abducted at the boundary between Kaduna and Nasarawa states.

 

The abductors were yet to make any contact with the family, but the member representing Jaba Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Samson Monday Dikko, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

 

According to him, the monarch, 85, was abducted inTataravillagearound2pm. The lawmaker called on the state government and security operatives to immediately swing into action and ensure the safety of the monarch and his reunion with his family.

 

“The paramount ruler has been a peace maker, who is dedicated to serving his people,” Dikko said. He, however, urged the people of Jaba to remain calm and wait for the government action in rescuing their paramount ruler.

 

The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige and the Kaduna State government was yet to make any statement on the incident

