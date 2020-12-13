Again, bandits abduct school children

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the army to immediately fish out the bandits that attacked the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, Katsina State on Friday and ensure that none of the students gets missing or is harmed.

In the attack, which is said to have occurred at about 10.15pm, a large number of students are said to have been abducted after the bandits in their numbers, according to the principal, Usman Abubakar stormed the school and killed one of the police men on guard duty while the other one escaped with bullet wounds.

According to Abubakar, the bandits later proceeded to the staff quarters where they abducted the wife of one of the workers but later released her while they went away with their child.

He said the situation was, however, brought under control when soldiers of the Nigerian Army stationed in Kankara came and engaged the bandits in a gun duel, forcing them to abort their operations and flee to the nearby bush with the abducted victims due to the superior firepower of the military.

The President’s directive is coming as the security agents informed the Buhari that they had already located the bandits’ hideout in the state and are currently “engaging them in a fire fight”.

According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President, who condemned the attack in strong terms, also urged the school authorities to carry out an audit of the population of the students following shootings in and around the school that sent hundreds of them fleeing and scrambling over the perimeter walls.

Parents, who rushed to the school and removed their children and wards, were also required to notify the school and police authorities in order to have a full account of the school population. “I strongly condemn the cowardly bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara.

Our prayers are with the families of the students, the school authorities and the injured,” Buhari said. In the latest briefing received by the President from Governor Aminu Bello Masari, with whom he has been in touch, and the Army Chief of Staff, General Tukur Buratai, the military, supported by air power has located the bandits’ enclave at Zango/ Paula forest in Kankara and there have been exchange of fire in an on-going operation.

The President has also directed the reinforcement of security of all schools in line with the safe schools policy of the administration.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the attack on the secondary school showed that President Muhammadu Buhari is incapable of securing the country.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference on Saturday said the attack, which happened few hours after the president arrived Katsina for a week’s holiday, exposed the failure of President Buhari to manage high level security intelligence that ought to accompany a presidential visit.

“The PDP, standing with the entire Katsina people, charges President Muhammadu Buhari, as the Commander-in-Chief, who promised to lead from the front, to account for the abducted students, as the large-scale abduction happened a few hours after the President and his security machinery took over the state,” Ologbondiyan stated.

He expressed surprise that at a time the people of Katsina should have heaved a sigh of relief because of Buhari’s presence, the abduction happened right under his nose.

Ologbondiyan regretted that President Buhari, who refused to honour an invitation by the House of Representatives for a collective deliberation on security, could abandon his duty post for a holiday, leaving the nation’s flanks open for terrorists, bandits, vandals, and insurgents.

“The time of the attack buttresses the fact that President Buhari, as the Commander-in-Chief, is totally incapable of securing our nation; the very reason there have been widespread calls by patriotic Nigerians that he should resign.

“This insolence of Mr. President towards issues of national security compelled our caucus in the House of Representatives to demand for his impeachment.

“Our party believes that if President Buhari had listened to wise counsel as proffered by the PDP and other patriotic Nigerians including the two chambers of the National Assembly to rejig the nation’s security architecture, our situation would not have deteriorated to this sorry state.

“Moreover, this particular abduction in the President’s home state, under his watch, raises further serious questions over this government’s capacity to fight insurgency.

“This is more worrisome as the state government had been known to have established contacts with, as well as pampering bandits, which Mr. President had not condemned,” he said.

PDP called Buhari to immediately end his holidays in Daura and go in search of, and rescue the abducted students. And in a related development, a peace advocacy group, Coalition for Peace and National Security (CPNS), has said the bandit’s attack as a crime against humanity.

Condemning the attack on innocent children which has led to the disappearance of 600 out of the 800 students of the school, the group described the attack as cowardly, callous and unacceptable.

A statement signed by its National Coordinator, Dr Mohammed Maigoro and National Secretary, Barr. Tunde Funsho on Saturday in Abuja, the group said the incident was a sad reminder of the terrorists’ attacks on Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno State on the night of April 14, 2014, where 276 girls writing West African Examination Council (WAEC), were abducted and another attack on February 19, 2018 at Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi in Yobe State, that left some students dead and others missing.

