Again, bandits abduct village head in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits yesterday kidnapped the village head of Radda village in Charanchi Local Government Area of Katsina State, Alhaji Kabir Umar. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the bandits stormed the residence of the traditional ruler at 2:42am, shot his younger brother, Aminu Umar, before abducting the monarch. Radda village is the hometown of the Director-General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umar Radda. An eyewitness, Zubairu Khalifa, who spoke to journalists in a telephone interview, said the victim was still asleep when the bandits, numbering 10, invaded the town and moved straight to his residence.

He said: “Today (Friday) at about 2:42am some armed people riding on motorcycles attacked our community and kidnapped our Village Head, Alhaji Kabir Umar, and injured his younger brother, Aminu Umar. As we speak, Aminu Umar has been taken to the orthopaedic hospital in Katsina.

“They came to the town on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically and asking people where is the residence of the village head. We heard one of them saying he knew Alhaji Kabir’s residence. A few minutes after, we heard his younger brother shouting for help.”

