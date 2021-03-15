News

Again, bandits attack another school in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

Attempt by bandits to kidnap another set of students in Kaduna in the early hours of yesterday was repelled by security operatives detailed to tackle insecurity across the state.

 

The attack took place at the Government Science Secondary School, Ikara, Ikara local government area of the state. Also, bandits again made another attempt to abduct residents of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) quarters in Kaduna State yesterday.

 

The attackers had barely a week ago kidnapped 12 persons from the same FAAN quarters close to the Kaduna airport. However, the bandits who returned to the quarters on Sunday, met a stiff resistance from a combined team of security operatives comprising of soldiers, police and other sister agencies.

 

A source at the staff quarters said the gunmen had targeted one of the houses in the premises but security operatives stationed in the area overpowered them.

 

The incident happened two days after 39 students were abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, Igabi local government area of the state, also within the same axis.

 

However, addressing journalists at the premises of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Sunday afternoon, Samuel Aruwan state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the attacks and said troops are currently on the trail of the gunmen. Speaking on the abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Afaka, in Mando,

Aruwan said “The Kaduna State Government maintains a clear focus at this time, and that is to ensure the safe return of the missing students, and to consolidate intelligence gathering and security vigilance towards forestalling possible attempts on other facilities or institutions.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

