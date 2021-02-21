News Top Stories

Again, bandits attack Niger community

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as 15 feared drowned fleeing

 

Armed bandits on Saturday evening launched another attack on Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.

 

Sunday Telegraph learnt that over 15 people were feared to have drowned in River Kaduna, as they tried to escape from the bandits’ attack.

 

Sources said that the bandits were armed with sophisticated weapons and were shooting sporadically when they entered into the community.

 

According to a source, who preferred to remain anonymous, the people had to run towards the river to escape attack adding that in the process, many of them drowned.

 

“Right now, we don’t know how many drowned. We are suspecting the bandits are still around. We cannot confirm the number of casualties now.”

 

When contacted, the coconvener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki said that the bandits attacked the community with heavy sophisticated weapons.

 

He said that the bandits when they attacked the village shot sporadically into the air, adding that there are many casualties but there is no certainty to the number of those affected at the moment

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Offensive weapons in wrong hands, police warn Nigerians

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Worried by the spate of attacks on Prisons and Police stations by hoodlums in the wake of the widespread protests across the country over alleged Police brutalities of citizens, the Akwa Ibom State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Odiko Macdon, has warned citizens to be vigilant. Macdon, in a statement in Uyo, the state […]
News Top Stories

Embrace gas as alternative to fuel, President tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Sylva: Gas expansion’ll create 2m jobs per annum   Kyari: Govt spent N3trn on petrol subsidy in 3 years   President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to embrace the use of gas as an alternative to Premium Motor  Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, which he described as a cleaner, more available, accessible and affordable […]
News

Anchor Borrowers: NASC, CBN partner with 1m wheat farmers

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The National Agricultural Seed Council (NASC ) said it had started discussion with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Seed Entrepreneurs Association of Nigeria ( SEEDAN) and other organisations to extend the Anchor Borrowers programme to about one million wheat farmers across the country. NASC Director General, Dr. Philip Ojo, who disclosed this in Abuja, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica