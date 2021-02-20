Metro & Crime

Again, bandits attack Niger community

 *15 feared drown fleeing

 

 

Armed bandits on Saturday evening launched another attack on Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area, Niger State.

 

 

New Telegraph learnt that over 15 people were feared to have drowned in River Kaduna, as they tried to escape from the bandits’ attack.

 

 

Sources said that the bandits were armed with sophisticated weapons and were shooting sporadically when they entered into the community.

 

 

According to a source, who preferred to remain anonymous, the people had to run towards the river to escape attack adding that in the process, many of them drowned.

“Right now, we don’t know how many drowned. We are suspecting the bandits are still around. We cannot confirm the number of casualties now.”

When contacted, the co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Kokki said that the bandits attacked the community with heavy sophisticated weapons.

 

He said that the bandits when they attacked the village shot sporadically into the air, adding that there are many casualties but there is no certainty to the number of those affected at the moment.

 

 

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abiodun Wasiu were fruitless as he did not answer his phone nor replied to text messages.

