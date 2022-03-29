News

Again, bandits kill 15 in Kaduna community

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

At least, 15 villagers were killed when bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village, in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The attack took place on Sunday night just days after about 50 people were reportedly killed across nine villages in the same Local Government Area. A source in the area said, the situation in Giwa is getting worse because people have been killed daily since Thursday when the new wave of attack started. He said the gunmen come into the communities and attack people at will, kill and kidnap others. He said the situation is terrible because 15 more people were killed at Hayin Kanwa just yesterday (Sunday) night by bandits. Since on Thursday, these bandits have been attacking villages killing people said,” he said. Another resident said: “They came into the vil lage shooting sporadically which led to the death of these people. The situation is terrible.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

