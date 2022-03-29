Again, bandits kill 15 in Kaduna community

At least, 15 villagers were killed when bandits invaded Hayin Kanwa village, in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The attack took place on Sunday night just days after about 50 people were reportedly killed across nine villages in the same Local Government Area. A source in the area said, the situation in Giwa is getting worse because people have been killed daily since Thursday when the new wave of attack started. He said the gunmen come into the communities and attack people at will, kill and kidnap others. He said the situation is terrible because 15 more people were killed at Hayin Kanwa just yesterday (Sunday) night by bandits. Since on Thursday, these bandits have been attacking villages killing people said,” he said. Another resident said: “They came into the vil lage shooting sporadically which led to the death of these people. The situation is terrible.
Related Articles
Unions oppose concession of airports, seek 55% equity to public, 45% to govt.
Unions in the aviation industry said they would resist attempt by the Federal Government to concession four of the aerodromes in Nigeria, describing the procedure for concession as not transparent. Rather than concession, the unions recommended green field concession which empowers new investors to deal on fresh ventures which includes construction of new runways, terminal […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buni inaugurates APC chairmen, states’ caretaker c’ttees
Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, yesterday inaugurated the chairmen state Caretaker Committees. Buni, represented by the secretary of the committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, also reminded the chairmen state Caretaker Committee of the need to amend the party’s constitution. He said: “At this […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Groups laud Emmanuel for appointing Inyang CoS
Akwa Ibom indigenes in the Diaspora in conjunction with Akwa Ibom United Business have lauded the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for appointing Ephraim inyang as the chief of staff to the Governor. The group in their separate interviews said Inyang’s great performance as Commissioner of Works opened the entire state […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)