Metro & Crime

Again, bandits kill one, kidnap 50 in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

Gunmen have abducted more than 50 passengers on Tegina-Minna Road in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. Also, one person was killed while several others were kidnapped when bandits raided Manta town in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state on Monday evening. The bandits also ransacked the houses of the villagers, stole foodstuffs and other valuables.

A source told our correspondent that the bandits yesterday blocked the road at Kundu town, a few kilometres from Zungeru town. The source added that three commercial vehicles, carrying nine passengers each, and the drivers, totalling 30, ran into the blockade by the bandits. The passengers were abducted while the vehicles were left by the roadside. Meanwhile, the bandits kidnapped a yet to be determined number of villagers at Gidigori town in Rafi Local Government Area, burnt five cars and carted away valuables.

Three weeks ago, 42 passengers travelling in the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus were kidnapped at the same Kundu village. A senior government official, who did not want his name mentioned, said nothing had been heard from the bandits to enable the authorities to know the identities of those kidnapped. All efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, proved abortive as he neither picked nor returned his calls at press time.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Flood: Niger community submerged, houses, farmlands destroyed

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

After hours of heavy downpour, a community in Niger State, Lapan Gwari in Bosso Local Government Area has been submerged by flood The magnitude of the rain which started on Wednesday all through Thursday morning was so devastating affecting houses, farmlands and fish ponds within the community. Some of the victims appealed to the government […]
Metro & Crime

Pregnant housewife kills stepson in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

…says husband loves second wife more Police in Osun State yesterday paraded a 24-year-old pregnant woman, Musa Mariam, for allegedly killing her three-year-old stepson, Musa Rokeeb, with pesticide. The state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, also paraded other suspects arrested for alleged killing, kidnapping and selling of human parts. The pregnant woman confessed to the […]
Metro & Crime

NASC raids Abuja markets, confiscates fake seeds

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe,

The National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) has raided several markets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), confiscating fake seeds hidden in different forms for sale to unsuspecting farmers. The Council said it confiscated rice paddies, sesame seeds, soybeans, maize and other expired seeds that were being sold to farmers. NASC Director General, Dr. Philip Ojo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica