Again, bandits kill one, kidnap 50 in Niger

Gunmen have abducted more than 50 passengers on Tegina-Minna Road in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. Also, one person was killed while several others were kidnapped when bandits raided Manta town in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state on Monday evening. The bandits also ransacked the houses of the villagers, stole foodstuffs and other valuables.

A source told our correspondent that the bandits yesterday blocked the road at Kundu town, a few kilometres from Zungeru town. The source added that three commercial vehicles, carrying nine passengers each, and the drivers, totalling 30, ran into the blockade by the bandits. The passengers were abducted while the vehicles were left by the roadside. Meanwhile, the bandits kidnapped a yet to be determined number of villagers at Gidigori town in Rafi Local Government Area, burnt five cars and carted away valuables.

Three weeks ago, 42 passengers travelling in the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus were kidnapped at the same Kundu village. A senior government official, who did not want his name mentioned, said nothing had been heard from the bandits to enable the authorities to know the identities of those kidnapped. All efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, proved abortive as he neither picked nor returned his calls at press time.

