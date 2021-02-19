Metro & Crime

Again, bandits kill scores, kidnap many in Niger

Bandits have invaded communities in Gurmana Ward, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State and killed dozens of residents. The gunmen also abducted several people. This came a few hours after the bandits attacked Government Science College (GSC), Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area, killed a student and abducted 27 students, three staff and 12 of their family members. A youth leader, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, said it would be difficult for now to ascertain the number of deaths. According to him, the attacks were carried out simultaneously.

Kokki, who is also the coconvener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, told New Telegraph that while the Federal and the state governments were busy planning to address the Kagara incident, the bandits attacked villages in the early evening. According to him, the villages attacked include Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Siyiko and other adjoining communities in Shiroro. He said: “The operation lasted for hours but the casualty figure cannot be ascertained because everyone is running to save their lives.

“But certainly deaths have been recorded, others who sustained various degrees of gunshot injury are being rushed to various health facilities for medical attention while scores of others have been abducted and taken to unknown destinations.”

The youth leader also disclosed that countless deadly attacks have become daily occurrences thereby compelling the affected victims to live at the mercy of monsters. He added: “We are defenceless, unarmed and peaceful locals. With the way things are, it is obvious that we have been abandoned to our fate. May Almighty Allah urgently come to our rescue, Ameen.”

