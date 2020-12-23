Again, bandits kill seven, abduct three in Kaduna

At least seven people were killed when bandits attacked a village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Three others were injured in the attack, which occurred at Katarma community. In another development, bandits also attacked Unguwar Tagwaye Doka in Kuriga Ward in the same Chikun Local Government Area.

The gunmen also kidnapped three people. The state government, which confirmed the attack, disclosed that Investigations were on to unravel what actually transpired. The state Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said residents of the Katarma general area of Chikun Local Government Area had informed the government that bandits had killed seven people at Gbaja. According to the residents, the bandits killed seven people – Samson Hassan, Nuhu Hassan, Ali Hassan, Tsoho Wasa, Gabriel Ahmadu, Dogara Sarki and Shekwolo Yohanna.

“The Kaduna State government has also received reports that bandits attacked Unguwar Tagwaye Doka in Kuriga Ward also of Chikun Local Government Area and kidnapped three herders identified as Buhari Mika’il, Binta Auwal and Maryam Wada. “Security agencies are conducting investigations at these locations, and the Kaduna State government awaits official reports and other details on the incidents. “Citizens will be updated on these and other security developments across the state,” Aruwan said.

