Again, bandits kill three in Kaduna

Again, bandits invaded two local government areas in Kaduna State and killed at least three people. The bandits, who were in their numbers, first attacked Warsa Piti in Mariri District of Lere Local Government Area. They killed two people and injured others. Bandits also descended on Randagi village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area and killed one resident before the intervention of security operatives. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attacks.

The commissioner added that security agencies had reported the attacks to the state government. He said: “The military, under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), has reported an attack by bandits at Warsa Piti in Mariri District of Lere Local Government Area.

“The military stated that the attackers, numbering about six, masked and dressed in black, invaded the community late on Monday night and began shooting sporadically. “Troops, on receiving a distress call, mobilised to the location and engaged the assailants who then fled into the forest.

“However, two citizens had already been killed, identified as Sale Muhammad and Aguno Bawuro.” Aruwan also said government had received reports of an attack on Randagi village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.

He added: “One Dantani Maifaskari was killed and some others injured by bandits, who also looted shops in the area. The prompt response by the military in the air and on the ground helped immensely in knocking back the bandits. “Unidentified youths attacked a herders’ settlement in Kurmin Bi village of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area. The attack was an apparent reprisal to the earlier attack on Wawan Rafi in the same local government in which one person was killed and several injured by bandits. “The herders in the settlement escaped but six cows were killed by the attackers, with four others injured.

A house was also burnt within the settlement. “Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness over the reports, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by the suspected robbers in Lere Local Government Area, and the bandits in Birnin Gwari.”

The commissioner added that the governor also appreciated the maturity and understanding being shown by Birnin Gwari community, and assured them that the government and security agencies would continue to work on the security situation in the Birnin Gwari general area. On the reprisal in Kurmin Bi, the governor, Aruwan said, enjoined all residents to embrace recourse to the law, rather than launch perceived counterattacks. “He (el-Rufai) tasked the security agencies to step up investigations and stabilize the area,” the commissioner said.

