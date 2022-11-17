News

Again, Benue monarchs lament herders’ killing of farmers

Author Cephas Iorhemen

The supreme council of traditional rulers in Benue State led by the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, yesterday expressed concern over the continuous attacks and killing of farmers in the state by invading terrorists bandits. They argued that the killings were fast aggravating security situation in the nation’s food basket state.

The council, operating under the auspices of the Tiv Area Traditional Council (TATC), also lamented over the nefarious activities by criminal gangs and restive youths in the Sankera intermediate area of the state comprising Katsina- Ala, Ukum and Logo Local Government Areas. It therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to do something urgently to help return the over two million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are wallowing in penury in different camps back to their ancestral homes. In a communique at the end of their emergency meeting held at the Tor Tiv palace in Gboko and presided over by HRM, Tor Tiv Prof. Ayatse, CFR, the council commended efforts of Operation Whirl-Stroke and other security agencies in complementing the efforts of Governor Samuel Ortom

 

Our Reporters

