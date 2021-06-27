Again, Bobrisky ditches crossdresser personality

There is a saying that when something happens twice, its no longer a coincidence. For the second time, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky dropped his crossdresser personality to surprise his dad on his birthday recently. One thing that made celebrity crossdresser, Bobrisky, popular is his confidence in his physical transformation.

But it seems that those confidence and boldness are shattered whenever he has to face his own father. Just like last year when he also visited his dad on the occasion of his birthday, Bobrisky was dressed as a man without any of his female eccentricities.

Last year, he wore a black jalabia and face cap to his dad’s birthday, few days back which marked another birthday for his dad, Bobrisky wore another black jalabia with a head warmer without make up, eyelashes or wigs.

In a viral video on social media, he gifted his aged dad a brand new Lexus SUV Jeep, a cake and wads of cash to celebrate his birthday.

Ditching his crossdresser personality may become an every year affair, as this may be proof that Bobrisky and father may not be seeing eye to eye on his crossdressing personality

Like this: Like Loading...