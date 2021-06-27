Body & Soul

Again, Bobrisky ditches crossdresser personality

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

There is a saying that when something happens twice, its no longer a coincidence. For the second time, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky dropped his crossdresser personality to surprise his dad on his birthday recently. One thing that made celebrity crossdresser, Bobrisky, popular is his confidence in his physical transformation.

 

But it seems that those confidence and boldness are shattered whenever he has to face his own father. Just like last year when he also visited his dad on the occasion of his birthday, Bobrisky was dressed as a man without any of his female eccentricities.

 

Last year, he wore a black jalabia and face cap to his dad’s birthday, few days back which marked another birthday for his dad, Bobrisky wore another black jalabia with a head warmer without make up, eyelashes or wigs.

 

In a viral video on social media, he gifted his aged dad a brand new Lexus SUV Jeep, a cake and wads of cash to celebrate his birthday.

 

Ditching his crossdresser personality may become an every year affair, as this may be proof that Bobrisky and father may not be seeing eye to eye on his crossdressing personality

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Deji Ogunsakin kickstarts guber ambition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Deji Ogunsakin, an inspiring young man in his early 40s ranks among few who have proven to be great and worthy ambassador of Ado Ekiti constituency, as a former chairman of Ado-Ekiti local government.   It will also be recalled that Deji was the running mate to the PDP’s governorship candidate in the last governorship […]
Body & Soul

DGN Lagos chapter chairman, Noba, pledges commitment to members’ welfare

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The newly appointed Executive Council of the Lagos State Chapter has held its first meeting during which it outlined its agenda for the next couple of years.   Aniedi Awah Noba, Chairman of the guild said that although the Lagos State Chapter has been in dire straits, his administration is determined to raise a new […]
Body & Soul

I get inspirations from nature, says Paris Sanusi

Posted on Author IFEOMA ONONYE,

Paris Ado Sanusi is the wife of Captain Ado Sanusi, former Managing Director of Aero Contractors. Paris is also the founder and CEO of Olalee Fashion House and a member of Evolving Women in Politics Foundation. The foundation encourages women to go into politics. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, she speaks on why it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica