Again, bomb blast hits Galadima Kogo, casualty figures unknown

Daniel Atori, Minna

Barely five days after mines exploded and killed four officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and some villagers, another explosion on Friday evening hit Galadima Kogo in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

It should be recalled that the Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State had called on the government to immediately mobilise and deploy bomb experts to Galadima Kogo.

According the Co-Convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, the blast is believed to be from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“It exploded this evening (Friday) and this is coming days after first bomb blast occurred at the same Galadima Kogo on Monday this week,” he said.

Kokki, in a message sent to New Telegraph, said: “Casualty figures could not be ascertained at the moment as the affected areas are not yet accessible due to fear of further possible explosions.”

The Co-Convener had earlier advised the government to be more proactive by deploying experts to the embattled areas to diffuse IEDs.

