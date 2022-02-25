Metro & Crime

Again, bomb blast hits Galadima Kogo, casualty figures unknown

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Again, bomb blast hits Galadima Kogo, casualty figures unknown

 

Daniel Atori, Minna

Barely five days after mines exploded and killed four officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and some villagers, another explosion on Friday evening hit Galadima Kogo in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

It should be recalled that the Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State had called on the government to immediately mobilise and deploy bomb experts to Galadima Kogo.

According the Co-Convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, the blast is believed to be from an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

“It exploded this evening (Friday) and this is coming days after first bomb blast occurred at the same Galadima Kogo on Monday this week,” he said.

Kokki, in a message sent to New Telegraph, said: “Casualty figures could not be ascertained at the moment as the affected areas are not yet accessible due to fear of further possible explosions.”

The Co-Convener had earlier advised the government to be more proactive by deploying experts to the embattled areas to diffuse IEDs.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two arrested during robbery operation in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeoku ta

Police have arrested two armed robbery suspects during a robbery operation at Agbara area of Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. The suspects, Olanrewaju Sikiru (28) and Olayemi Obisesan (25), were arrested on Sunday.   The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, […]
Metro & Crime

Two-storey building collapses at FMC, Umuahia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

A two-storey building under construction yesterday collapsed at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, Abia State. The building, one of the new structures replacing the old ones, had been under construction since 2019. It was meant to serve as the modern Accident and Emergency Unit. It was learnt that the building collapsed at about 1am […]
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa bans open grazing

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Bayelsa State government on Wednesday enacted a law prohibiting open grazing of livestock in the state as armed herders will now be arrested. The law, ‘Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law 2021’, was signed into law by Governor Douye Diri on Monday at the Executive Chamber of Government House, Yenagoa. Governor Diri said the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica