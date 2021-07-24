News

Again, cholera outbreak kills 42, 2,800 hospitalised in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shauibu

The Bauchi State Primary HealthCare Department Agency (BSPHCDA), has said that a total of 2,800 people were hospitalised across the state for the disease, with 42 deaths recorded as of June 17. Thus, the Bauchi State government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have been urged to declare a state of emergency following the outbreak of cholera disease in the State. The call was made on Thursday when a team of Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA) and ActionAid Nigeria visited Dass, the headquarters of the local government area on an assessment tour and donated some kits to the Cholera Treatment Centres (CTC).

Speaking during the assessment tour in Dass LGA of Bauchi, the Director of Programmes ActionAid Nigeria, Hajia Suwaiba Yakubu Jibrin, lamented that despite the reporting of 59 confirmed cholera cases between May 29, and July 16, the NCDC is yet to intervene.

According to Jibrin, there was an urgent need for the Centre to assist the state in order to tackle the cholera outbreak, which was attributed to poor personal hygiene habits among the people. She said: “There is an urgent need for the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to come to the aid of the people of Bauchi State to stem the spread of the disease to other communities.

Our Reporters

