Again, coalition tasks security agencies on arrest of Plateau monarch’s killers

Emmanuel Onani

The Coalition of Plateau Peace Practitioners Forum (COPEPF) has reiterated its earlier call on relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute suspected killers of the acting district head of Foron Kingdom in Plateau State, Da Bulus Jang.

This was as the peace advocacy group sued for continuous peace on the plateau, urging stakeholders to desist from actions or utterances that may jeopardise on-going efforts at restoring peace.

In a statement, COPEPF called for support for the military and other security agencies, as they work round the clock to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

“The entire management and members of Coalition of Plateau Peace Practitioners Forum (COPEPF) wish to condole with the family, government and people of Plateau State over the recent wicked and gruesome murder of Da Bulus Jang, the acting District Head of Foron Kingdom by unknown gunmen.

“His death by criminal elements at a time peace was gradually returning to Plateau State was not only painful but also a retrogressive step in the on-going peace efforts being spearheaded by security agencies.

“This dastardly act should be condemned by well-meaning individuals and groups rooting for peace in the state.

“However, we wish to strongly call on politicians to refrain from making comments capable of propelling our people towards taking actions that are inimical to peace and harmony in the state.

“We cannot continue like this and achieve lasting peace. People, especially public officers that have followers like them must be guided in their statements,” the group said.

It continued: “For us to leave in peace, crime must be attributed to criminals instead of stereotyping and name calling. The blame game must also stop.

“As we condemn the recent spike in criminal activities in some parts of the state, it would be ungrateful on the part of anybody to claim that laxity on the part of security agencies is reason for the development.

“We must recognize the fact that security agencies cannot be at our doorstep and street, and they are also not magicians.

“We appeal to them to remain calm and law abiding and also report criminal elements among us to security agencies.

“We, therefore, call on the security agencies to urgently fish out the killers of the traditional ruler.”

