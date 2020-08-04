Again, contestant seeks cancellation of NBA election

One of the presidential candidates in the 2020 elections of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Dele Adesina, has asked the Body of Trustees of the association to cancel the just concluded polls.

In his 11-page petition to the body, Adesina described the election as “electronic fraud, illegal and unconstitutional.”

The elections were conducted electronically on July 29 to 30 at the end of which, the immediate past chairman of the NBA’s Section on Business Law, Olumide Akpata emerged the winner.

He defeated Dr. Babatunde Ajibade and Mr Dele Adesina.

But reacting to the outcome, Adesina called on the Chairman of NBA Board of Trustees, Olisa Agbakoba to “rise up and save the Association by cancelling the elections and conducting a fresh one.”

Adesina said he was one of the builders of the association and his call was driven by the members’ interest.

He cited some pre-election concerns and agitations which were studiedly neglected and disregarded by the electoral committee and alleged among other things that the Voters’ Register used in the 2020 Election was a sham, illegal, doctored and manipulated.

The candidate also alleged that the data in the election results monitoring site was programmed to produce a premeditated result and many voters were also disenfranchised.

Like this: Like Loading...