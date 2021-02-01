Again, court orders resinstatement of another batch of sacked EKSU workers

The workers were disengaged by the management of the university on December 5, 2019.

An Industrial Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has again, ordered the immediate resinstatement of another batch of disengaged workers of the Ekiti State University (EKSU)

The presiding Judge, Honourable Justice K.D Damulak ordered that the non-teaching senior and junior staff members of the institution totalled 86 be reinstated immediately and their salaries paid from date of disengaged till date.

It will be recalled that a similar judgment was delivered in the same court on December, 8, 2020, by the same Judge who ruled in favour of 32 disengaged technologists of the institution. The court had also declared the disengagement of the technologists unlawful, null and void.