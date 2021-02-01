Metro & Crime

Again, court orders resinstatement of another batch of sacked EKSU workers

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

An Industrial Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has again, ordered the immediate resinstatement of another batch of  disengaged workers of the Ekiti State University (EKSU)

The workers were disengaged by the management of the university on December 5, 2019.
The presiding Judge, Honourable Justice K.D Damulak ordered that the non-teaching senior and junior staff members of the institution totalled 86 be reinstated immediately and their salaries paid from date of disengaged till date.
It will be recalled that a similar judgment was delivered in the same court on December, 8, 2020, by the same Judge who ruled in favour of 32 disengaged technologists of the institution. The court had also declared the disengagement of the technologists unlawful, null and void.

