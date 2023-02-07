News Top Stories

Again, court sends EFCC boss to Kuje facility for contempt

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

A Kogi State High Court yesterday committed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa, to prison for disobeying a court order. Justice R.O. Ayoola also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba to effect Bawa’s arrest and remand him in Kuje facility for the next 14 days until he purges himself of the contempt.

The judge granted the application for Bawa to be committed to prison for disobeying a court ruling delivered on November 30, 2022, wherein he was directed to produce the applicant in the case Ali Bello. Ali Bello had sued Bawa for arresting and detaining him illegally, with the court ruling in his favour, only for the EFCC to arraign him for alleged money laundering three days after the ruling. The EFCC’s applications for setting aside and the stay of execution of the ruling were refused for want of merit.

The court had, in Form 49, Order IX, Rule 13, marked: “HCL/697M/2022” and titled: “Notice to Show Cause Why Order of Committal Should not be Made”, asked the EFCC chief to appear on January 18, 2023 to explain why he should not be jailed for flouting the order given on December 12, 2022 in a case filed by Ali Bello against EFCC and Bawa, as the 1st and 2nd respondents, respectively.” The court ordered that the EFCC and Bawa be served the motion of notice together with Form 49 by substituted means. The court had declared the arrest and detention of the applicant in the face of a subsisting court order made by a Court of competent jurisdiction and without a warrant of arrest “or being informed of the offence for which he was arrested” as unlawful, unconstitutional, and in contravention of the personal liberty and dignity of human person guaranteed under Chapter IV of the Constitution of the 1999 (as amended).

The court had also ordered the respondents to tender an apology to the applicant in a national newspaper and awarded N10 million compensation for him. The Form 49 issued on December 15, 2022 addressed to Bawa read: “Take notice that the applicant will on the 18th day of January 2023 at the hour of 9 o’clock in the afternoon or so soon thereafter, apply to this Court for an order for your committal to prison for having disobeyed the order of this Court made on 12th day of December, 2022 that: “That arrest and detention of the Applicant on the 29th November, 2022 by the 1st and 2nd Respondents in the face of a subsisting Court Order made by a Court of competent jurisdiction and without a warrant of arrest or being informed of the offence for which he was arrested is unlawful, unconstitutional and contravenes the Applicant’s right to personal liberty and dignity of human person guaranteed under Chapter IV of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Articles 5 and 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.” “A perpetual injunction restraining the Respondents, their agents, servants, privies, or, however, called from further arrest, detention, harassment and intimidation of the applicant.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta takes N10bn CBN loan, introduces new tax era

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Delta State government has approved the borrowing of a N10 billion credit facility with a single digit interest rate from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost agricultural productivity in the state. The state also apprpved a new measure of boosting its revenue base by introducing property tax regime in urban areas of […]
News

Nigeria will sink if North clings to power after Buhari – Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Reporter

  …calls on Atiku to support Igbos Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Sunday cautioned those it referred to as “desperate politicians” working against what it termed the gentleman pact of the rotational presidency between the North and South in 2023. The apex Igbo socio-cultural group said that the North should voluntarily concede power to […]
News Top Stories

We’ve commenced probe into inappropriate PVCs disposal –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has commenced investigation into the trending videos of permanent voters cards (PVCs) allegedly buried underground in some locations in the compound of a high-profile person. INEC in a statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said it was not taking the allegations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica