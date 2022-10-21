News

Again, court summons Emefiele over refusal to pay $70m judgment

The Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday ordered the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele to appear before it on January 18, 2023, to explain his refusal to obey valid order for payment of $70 million debt. Justice Inyang Ekwo issued the fresh order following confirmation that Emefiele refused to obey the order of the court to pay the judgment debt. Joe Agi (SAN) had obtained judgment summons against the CBN chief following his persistent refusal to carry out the order of the court on the judgment debt.

But rather than honouring the judgment summons served on him through a newspaper publication, Emefiele, through his counsel, Damian Dodo (SAN) applied that the summons is set aside. His ground was that an appeal had been instituted against the court order for the judgment summon. But counsel for the applicant, Joseph Njikonye (SAN), objected to Emefiele’s motion on the ground that the order for the payment had not been effected.

 

