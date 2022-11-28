Sports

Again, crisis looms in Nigerian football as players’ union returns to court

Posted on

…awaits Appeal Court to fix new date for ruling

…truce moves initiated by Gusau collapses

 

The relative peace being enjoyed by the new board of the Nigeria Football Federation could be truncated as the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria has intensified efforts to challenge the ruling of the Appeal Court which allowed the staging of the NFF elections on September 30, 2022, which produced Ibrahim Gusau as the federation’s new president.

The appellate court had on September 27 upturned the ruling of the lower court which had stopped the NFF from conducting the polls until the determination of the suit filed by PFAN on reforms.

According to the Chairman of the PFAN Task Force Harrison Jalla, the players union had reacted to the ruling of the Appeal Court with a 77-page re-sponse and expected that justice will be served which would see to the sacking of the current board.

Our correspondent learnt that the Appeal Court had earlier fixed the hearing for November 21 but the sitting had now been postponed to the latter date due to the busy schedule of the appellate court.

“The sitting could not hold because the Appeal Court was busy with 2023 pre-elections cases. A new date is being worked out by the PFAN task force legal team. No going back in pulling out Nigerian football from the abyss; those who are occupying the Sunday Dankaro House through the back door will soon have the pyrrhic victory quashed.

Nigerian football has so degenerated that snapping pictures with the FIFA President and posting same on social media by these so-called administrators has been considered as an achievement,” he said. When asked about the alternative dispute resolution being worked out by the warring parties, Jalla said no progress had been made in that regard.

“The NFF initiated the ADR but no progress has been made yet on that. The first sitting took place on October 5, 2022, at Reno Hotels in Abuja. The Deputy Governor of Edo State Phillip Shuaibu also joined the ADR process on October 11 with a formal invitation of PFAN members to Government House in Benin City but no progress has been made in more than one month,” he added

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

