Again CSO Demands Sack of HOSF over Maladministration

The Head of Service of the Federation Dr Mrs Folashade Yemi Esan has once again come under fire for failing to resign over allegations of gross misconduct and retrogressive tendencies.

Recall that a group, Coalition of Civil Societies for Equity, Justice and Good Governance had accused the Head of Service of frustrating recruitment into federal tertiary institutions and other government departments and agencies.

Consequently, it threatened to protest within 7 days if the Head of Service fails to honourably resign or the Federal Government fails to sack her from office.

Speaking during a peaceful match at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, Co-convener of the coalition, Comrade Danesi Momoh said it was appalling that after the initial call by the group for Dr Esan’s resignation, nothing had been heeded to.

According to the group, instead of facing the issues that had been raised previously, the office of the Head of Service decided rather to deny the allegations with unsubstantiated points.

The group debunked claims by the Office of the Head of Service that its office does not recruitexplaining that apart from the official recruitment into the federal civil service, the Head of Service has been known to conduct recruitments from the backdoor for a long time even in the face of the so called embargo on employment.

“Dr. (Mrs) Folashade Yemi-Esan is well known for her not so popular policies and anti people sentiments. She has attracted a lot of lawsuits and enemies because of her recklessness. Just last month, she blocked 17 federal directors from participating in the permanent secretary examination. The case is still in court and as damning as it is, the federal government is lukewarm about out rightly sacking her.

“Not just are Universities understaffed, federal colleges and even secondary schools are grossly understaffed because the Head of Service has been playing politics with sensitive national issues in gross violation of existing federal service rules. This is contrary to Buhari’s anti-corruption stance and must not be allowed to continue” he stated.

The group claimed that employment racketeering which has become the order of the day in the federal civil service is coordinated by her office and she is well aware of it.

“She’s certainly a misfit and must not be allowed to continue as the Head of Service since her antics are causing more harm to the country. If this corruption is not dealt with decisively, the office of Head of Service will rank high as the most corrupt establishment before the end of the tenure”, the group added.

It further threatened to submit a formal petition to the National Assembly and Presidency as well as occupy the office of the Head of Service if the warning is not heeded to.

However, a statement from office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation signed by its director of communications, AbdulGaniyu Aminu denied the allegations insisting that the embargo on employment was still inforce.

“The embargo on employment in the Federal Public Service since March 2020 is still in force with the exception of health and security sectors as well as certain critical vacancy positions which must be filled.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation is not a recruiting agency. It is therefore wrong to allege that the Office has been secretly recruiting staff to fill up vacancies. In addition, appointment/recruitment into Federal Public Service is not subjected to the whims and caprices of any official. It must conform to processes and procedures as contained in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation circular, Ref. No. 59814/ S.7/ C.8/ IV/T7/140 of 11th August, 2021”, the statement added.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...