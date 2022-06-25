Arts & Entertainments

Again, Davido extends love to Ghana

Posted on

We rise by lifting others crooner, David Adeleke, known as Davido, in his usual way has extended his love for education to Ghana as he offered a university scholarship to Morro Suleyman, who scored A1 parallel in WASSCE (West African Examination Council). On June 21, Nana Yaw, solicited support for Suleyman, who performed exceptionally in his senior secondary school leaving examination but had been home owing to paucity of funds to further his studies at the tertiary level. Yaw shared Suleyman’s exceptional WASSCE result, adding he graduated as the best student from his set.

Reacting, the DMW boss shared the snapshot of the story published by a blog, requesting that they help him find the boy. Fortunately, Suleyman was eventually found and the singer granted him a full university scholarship to study at Adeleke University with accommodation and allowance inclusive. Davido tweeted; ‘‘We have contacted Suleyman, who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university. Accommodation and allowance included! God bless y’all.. #wrblo.”

 

Our Reporters

