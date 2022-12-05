Politics

Again, Dogara returns to PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

A day after his faction of Northern Leaders Consultative Forum, threw its weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has returned to the party.

The former Speaker, who defected to the  All Progressives Congress (APC) shortly after the 2019 general election, appeared at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Lagos in the party’s attire, and addressed the crowd.

He was, on Sunday, made a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

This was the second term Dogara was re-joining the PDP after he first left the party in 2014.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Abia @31: Ruling party, opposition disagree on achievements

Posted on Author IGBEAKU ORJI reports

  IGBEAKU ORJI reports on the verbal war between the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State and opposition All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) over the level of development in the state 31 years after its creation   Last week Abia State rounded off events marking the 31st anniversary of its creation with the […]
Politics

Edo guber: How Obaseki is reaching the grassroots

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Cajetan Mmuta reports on the wardto- ward campaign approach adopted by the governor of Edo State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19 election to market his MEGA manifesto to the people Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, the Peoples Democratic Party’s strategic ward-to-ward campaign in […]
Politics

Ortom offers scholarship to football players

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Wife of the Benue State Governor and founder of Eunice Spring of Life Foundation (ESLF) Dr. Eunice Ortom yesterday announced the foundation’s resolution to offer scholarship to players who participated in the just concluded ESLF football tournament and are about to enroll in higher institutions. The Governor’s wife stated this in Makurdi while playing host […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica