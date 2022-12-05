Again, Dogara returns to PDP

A day after his faction of Northern Leaders Consultative Forum, threw its weight behind the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has returned to the party.

The former Speaker, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) shortly after the 2019 general election, appeared at the PDP presidential campaign rally in Lagos in the party’s attire, and addressed the crowd.

He was, on Sunday, made a member of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

This was the second term Dogara was re-joining the PDP after he first left the party in 2014.

