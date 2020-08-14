News

Again, DSS vows to deal with troublemakers

…says incitement, subversion’ll not be allowed

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

For the second time in less than three weeks, the Department of State Services (DSS) has warned highly-placed individuals and groups across the country against inciting comments and other acts that threaten national security and peace.
The DSS vowed to bring the full weight of the law to bear on persons exploiting the faultlines, as well as current developments in the polity, to cause disaffection.
Recall that the secret service had, on July 27, alerted of orchestrated plans by some unnamed persons, to cause a breakdown of law and order.
In a statement, Friday, by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the Service referred to a recent statement by a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya, as part of the alleged destabilisation plan.
In a recent interview granted an Abuja-based radio station, Obadiah was quoted to have claimed knowledge of an unnamed Northern governor being one of the leaders of Boko Haram.
He was consequently invited to the DSS’ Plateau State Command, but released after some six hours.
In the statement, Afunanya said: “On 27th July, 2020, the Department of State Services (DSS) alerted the nation about desperate efforts by some notable personalities to use their exalted positions; take advantage of developments in the country and cause a total breakdown of law and order.
“It also revealed that part of the orchestrations was to engage in divisive acts as well as use inciting statements to pit one group against another.
“With latest occurrences in the country, Nigerians may have no reason to doubt the Service’s earlier pronouncement. Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya’s recent outburst aimed at playing to the gallery and creating unnecessary tension is a confirmation of his group’s desperation to breach the peace.
“Mailafiya, as a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and currently, a Directing Staff at Nigeria’s foremost Policy Research Institute, the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has unhindered access to government platforms”.
According to him, it was expected that the former CBN boss would be conversant with official information management protocols, which would have required that such claim would have been made to appropriate agencies.
Hear Afunanya: “But regrettably, he chose to cross the lines of decorum and conduct expected of a personality of his status.
“It is disappointing that he never took advantage of these to reach any of the security or related agencies to share the so called information at his disposal.
“This, he has agreed to be a grievous error on his part. It, however, suggests his mischief and determination to use the fake news he spewed to incite the people under his control.
“It is even more condemnable that Mailafiya, who had profusely apologized during his visit to the Service’s Plateau State Command for his ignoble statement, would, afterwards, announce to the world that he stood by his misguided eruption.”
Consequently, the Service has vowed lawful actions against those may wish to test its will.

