Again, DSS warns of plans to incite ethno-religious violence 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

For the umpteenth time, the Department of State Services (DSS), has raised the alarm over plans by some unnamed individuals and groups to cause ethno-reoigious crisis in the country.
According to the DSS, the aim is to disturb public peace and order, thereby subverting the democratic process.
In a statement Wednesday by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the secret service warned the plotters to desist from their subversive plot, vowing to work with other sister intelligence and security agencies, to frustrate the move.
The warning is coming less than a month after a similar alarm was raised on January 11.
“The  Department of State Services (DSS) hereby reminds the public of its earlier warnings about plans by persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethno-religious violence in parts of the country,” Afunanya said.
He added: “Latest developments indicate desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order.  In this regard, they have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts.
“The objective is to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords.
“For the umpteenth time, the Service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law.
“However, the DSS will, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.”

