Again, Ebubeagu operatives kill school-leaver, injure five others

Exactly one week after the Imo State Government-owned vigilance group, Ebubeagu shot and killed seven unarmed wedding guests, the outfit Sunday morning in Oguta Ameshi in Oguta Council Area of Imo State, allegedly shot and killed another young man.

While Kelechi Ogbonna, the 25-year old victim of the trigger-happy operatives died on the spot, five other locals sustained various degrees of bullet wounds following the indiscriminate shooting by the Ebubeagu operatives.

The murder of Ogbonna triggered an outrage in the areas while the operatives sustained their sporadic shooting in a bid to escape the charged environment.

The reckless use of firearms by the operatives were evident in viral videos clips emanating from Oguta communities online, most of which showed the operative engaging in sporadic shooting.

Our correspondent, however, learnt that it took the timely intervention of policemen, led by the Oguta Divisional Police Officer, to restrain the angry youths and forestall what may have become a bloodbath.

