Metro & Crime

Again, Ebubeagu operatives kill school-leaver, injure five others

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

Exactly one week after the Imo State Government-owned vigilance group, Ebubeagu shot and killed seven unarmed wedding guests, the outfit Sunday morning in Oguta Ameshi in Oguta Council Area of Imo State, allegedly shot and killed another young man.

While Kelechi Ogbonna, the 25-year old victim of the trigger-happy operatives died on the spot, five other locals sustained various degrees of bullet wounds following the indiscriminate shooting by the Ebubeagu operatives.

The murder of Ogbonna triggered an outrage in the areas while the operatives sustained their sporadic shooting in a bid to escape the charged environment.

The reckless use of firearms by the operatives were evident in viral videos clips emanating from Oguta communities online, most of which showed the operative engaging in sporadic shooting.

Our correspondent, however, learnt that it took the timely intervention of policemen, led by the Oguta Divisional Police Officer, to restrain the angry youths and forestall what may have become a bloodbath.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

12 burnt in Bayelsa auto crash

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Twelve people were on Wednesday night burnt to death following a motor accident on the Tombia-Ammassoma Road in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. Nine people lost their lives on the spot when one of the vehicles involved in the accident exploded while four others later died on arrival at the Niger Delta Teaching […]
Metro & Crime

Four persons die in auto crash in Ogbomoso

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Tragedy struck late Saturday night in Ogbomoso town in Oyo State when a motorist lost control of his car due to mechanical fault and rammed into a shop, killing a mother and her two children and another person on the spot. The tragic incident occurred within the community beside Crown FC Hostel along Ogbomoso Parapo, […]
Metro & Crime

15-year-old student allegedly shot dead by Amotekun in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

There was pandemonium and protest in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Wednesday following the alleged killing of an SS3 student, identified as Peter by personnel of the Amotekun Corps. Peter, an apprentice at a printer’s workshop at Mokola area of the metropolis was a student of Oba Akinbiyi High School, Mokola, and was to write […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica