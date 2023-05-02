Politics

Again, Edo Shifts Council Polls To Sept 2

The Edo State Independent Electoral Commission (EDSIEC) has postponed the Local Government elections earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, May 06, 2023, to Saturday, September 2, 2023.

The Council elections have been postponed several times since the expiration of the last local government administration in 2021, while appointed Heads of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) have piloted the affairs of the 18 Council Areas.

The Commission in a statement on Tuesday, by the Administrative Secretary, EDSIEC, Sunday A. Osayande, said “This is to inform the general public that the Local Government Council Elections earlier fixed for Saturday 6th May 2023 will be held on Saturday 2nd September 2023.

“The consequential effect on the scheduled activities are as follows: Thursday 1st June 2023, end of parties primaries; Friday 2nd June 2023 to Thursday 15th June 2023, collection and submission of forms by political parties and submission of list of candidates.”

Others are: “On Thursday, 22nd June 2023, the commission will publish names of candidates, while on Saturday, 24th June 2023, the electioneering campaign will commence.”

He added, “Submission of names of changed and substituted candidates will be on Saturday, 8th July 2023; while publication of notice of polls at the Ward Collation centers will be on Wednesday, 26th July 2023.

“On 1st August 2023, the commission will publish the final list of validated candidates, while Tuesday, 22nd August 2023 will be for submission of names of Party Agents by Political Parties.”

He continued, “On the midnight of Thursday 31st August 2023, the electioneering campaign will end, as the Local Government Election holds on Saturday 2nd, 2023.”

The commission’s administrative secretary explained, “However, the Primaries which were conducted by Political Parties and monitored by EDSIEC before the present shift of the date earlier fixed for the elections remain valid.”

