Again, Emirates stops flights to Nigeria over 'seized' funds, visa hiccups

The twin – problem of trapped funds and tough visa restrictions for Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have forced Emirates Airlines to again suspend flights to Nigeria. This is the second time the mega carrier would be taking action to suspend flight operations to Nigeria. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had a few weeks ago released $265 million out of $465 million owed foreign carriers. On that day, the apex Bank allocated $32 million to the International Air Transport Association (IATA); $32 million through UBA -– Qatar Airways; $22.8 million through Standard Chartered – Emirates; $19.6 million through Access Bank – British Airway; $5.5 million through GTB – Virgin Atlantic; $4.8 million through Zenith and others.

Just last week, the CBN announced that it would release another $150 million to the airlines. It is unclear how much the total accruais but sources close to the carriers said the funds had accumulated to more than $600 million. Emirates in a statement yesterday said the suspension of flight services to Nigeria took effect from October 29, 2022. The airline said it has communicated its position to the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria. “However, Emirates has yet to receive an allocation of our blocked funds to be repatriated,” Emirates said.

 

News Top Stories

2023 Presidency: North’ll support South-East, says Ohuabunwa

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

A presidential aspirant in the 2023 general election, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, yesterday said the people of the North will support the South East to produce the president of the country. Ohuabunwa, who met with the executives of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State chapter as part of his consultations to actualise his ambition, revealed […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Nigeria’s democracy may collapse before 2023, UK govt warns

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The British government has warned that Nigeria’s democracy is at the risk of destabilisation before the 2023 general elections. Though it noted that the police and army are in urgent need of reform, the United Kingdom said the solution to Nigeria’s instability does not lie in simply strengthening the police and army, but rather in […]
News Top Stories

Be resilient and defend yourselves, Zulum tells residents of Borno community

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

Barely four days after Boko Haram attack on Dikwa Town of Dikwa Local Government Area of the state, the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, yesterday paid a sympathy and resilience building visit to the area, with a call on them not to leave their ancestral homes and be resilient. The governor, who performed the […]

