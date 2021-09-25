Again, FG asks NARD to suspend industrial strike actions

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ihanire, has again called on the Nigeria Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) to suspend its nationwide industrial strike which has entered its 53 days today. The minister made the call during the 41st Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH), yesterday in Bauchi Represented at the occasion by the Chief Medical Director of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, Dr. Jibrin Yusuf Bara, he congratulated the NARD and its members for organising such a great event, noting that the AGM of the body enabled the members to discuss vital issues and elect new executive members who will run the affairs of the body. According to Osagie: “Today is 53rd days since NARD begun its industrial strike action in pursuing of some demands. This long strike has caused a lot of concerns to not only the government but the citizens at large.’’

He further said that the strike has cause a lot of untold hardships especially to the common citizens, as he appealed to them to call of the strike and go back to work: “At this juncture I will like to personally appealed to NARD to call up this strike and embrace dialogue. I assured you that the government is determined to do its best to ensure the resolution to this industrial dispute.

