Again, FG threatens to deal with officials leaking documents

Worried by the increasing rate of leakages of official documents on social media and other platforms, the Federal Government has again warned its officials of dire consequences for anyone found culpable. Recall that the Presidency had recently administered Oath of Secrecy on some officials against leakages of official communications and documents. This warning was contained in a circular authored recently by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, titled ‘Unauthorised circulation of official documents/information on social media’ was marked HCSF/3065/ Vol.1 /94. This was the second time the HOCSF will be threatening to wield the big stick within the last one year having issued a similar circular in May 2020. In the fresh circular, Yemi-Esan said her office would be relying on the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030401 and 030402 in dismissing those who continue in what she described as the “reckless action” and “unwholesome practice.”
Related Articles
US Attorney General fends off Democrats’ attacks over protests
Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday parried attacks in the Democratic-led House of Representatives, denying accusations he is doing President Donald Trump’s bidding by intervening in high-profile cases and sending federal agents into U.S. cities. He testified to the House Judiciary Committee for the first time since taking office in February 2019 as the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG to establish emergency medical, ambulance services
The Federal Government has said plans were underway to establish a National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) to ensure prompt access to health care services during an emergency. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, made this known yesterday in Abuja at a media parley and dissemination of the Nigeria Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Rumour mill, quackery, lies and fake news: The story of Sahara Reporters
The objective of communication is, indisputably to attain a desired result; definitely for it to serve the purpose for which it is designed, intended or planned, positive or negative. Communication has been perhaps the most important aspect of human and social existence even during the primitive age. Therefore, care must be taken to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)