Again, FG threatens to deal with officials leaking documents

Worried by the increasing rate of leakages of official documents on social media and other platforms, the Federal Government has again warned its officials of dire consequences for anyone found culpable. Recall that the Presidency had recently administered Oath of Secrecy on some officials against leakages of official communications and documents. This warning was contained in a circular authored recently by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, titled ‘Unauthorised circulation of official documents/information on social media’ was marked HCSF/3065/ Vol.1 /94. This was the second time the HOCSF will be threatening to wield the big stick within the last one year having issued a similar circular in May 2020. In the fresh circular, Yemi-Esan said her office would be relying on the provisions of the Public Service Rules 030401 and 030402 in dismissing those who continue in what she described as the “reckless action” and “unwholesome practice.”

