Again, fire destroys property in Otukpo main market

*LG chair sympathizes with traders

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

Another fire outbreak, in the wee hours of Wednesday hit a section of the Otukpo main market, close to Lagos Line, and destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

The fire, according to witnesses, started and quickly spread due to the dry weather, as traders struggled to quench the fire before the timely arrival of men of the Otukpo Fire Service who put it off.

This is the second time this year alone that fire has wreaked havoc in the market; the last time was in early March when no fewer than 350 shops and other properties worth millions of naira were consumed by inferno.

But the latest incident, New Telegraph learnt, occurred at about 5 am when the market was yet to be opened for normal business.

Reacting to the development, the Otukpo Local Government Chairman, Rt. Hon. George Alli, expressed sadness over the incident.

Hon. Alli, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Gender Affairs, Desmond Oogwu, sympathised with the traders and commended the Otukpo fire service for their quick intervention.

