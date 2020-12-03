Again, fire guts Ile-Ife’s new market

Fire yesterday gutted the New Market (Oja Tuntun) and destroyed valuable goods at Ile-Ife, Osun State. This came barely eight months after fire broke out in the market. Traders in the market described the incident as a sad occurrence and unfortunate. They expressed sadness over the outbreak, noting that property and goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as traders were crying profusely. A woman, who identified herself as Mrs. Ojuolape, appealed to the government to come to their aid.
Related Articles
Umahi appoints three journalists board members in Ebonyi
Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, Monday constituted the board of the state radio and television stations – Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC) with three practicing journalists in the state as members. The journalists are: Benjamin Nworie (This Day), Felix Ukah (Daily Independent) and Obinna Ogbonnaya (Leadership). Nworie is the Vice Chairman of the state […]
Rivers: Court remands men for defiling girls, 6, 3
A Magistrates’ Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has remanded two men, Hillary Ifeanyi (44) and Joseph Ufere Abel (43), for allegedly defiling underaged girls in two different incidents. The chief magistrate, Amaka Amanze, who presided over the two cases, remanded the accused. While Ifeanyi allegedly defiled a six-year-old girl in Oyigbo Local Government Area […]
Buhari, Lawan, APC mourn as Senator Osinowo dies
Temitope Ogunbanke, Johnchuks Onuanyim, Chukwu David and Senator representing Lagos-East on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bayo Osinowo, fondly called Pepper, has died. President Muhammadu Buhari, the the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, APC, among others, have described Osinowo’s death as a great loss to the country. In his condolences to the family […]
