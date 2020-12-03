Again, fire guts Ile-Ife’s new market

Fire yesterday gutted the New Market (Oja Tuntun) and destroyed valuable goods at Ile-Ife, Osun State. This came barely eight months after fire broke out in the market. Traders in the market described the incident as a sad occurrence and unfortunate. They expressed sadness over the outbreak, noting that property and goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained as traders were crying profusely. A woman, who identified herself as Mrs. Ojuolape, appealed to the government to come to their aid.

