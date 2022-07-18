Again, fire guts Okobaba Plank Market

Okobaba plank market along the 3rd Mainland Bridge view Lagos is currently on fire.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Team fire unit is responding to the incident and is currently working to control the fire alongside the Lagos Fire and Federal Fire Services.

In a press statement, signed by Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA said the agency has made a request for security cover as hoodlums and miscreants are hampering the efforts of the joint responders.

More details later…

