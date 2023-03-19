News

Again fire guts two markets in Borno

Barely three week after the fire incident at the Maiduguri Monday Market on Sunday, February 26, another fire incident occurred at the Gambotu Market, Maiduguri on Saturday. The fire, which started at about 2:30pm, affected the pepper, tomato and other condiments section of Maiduguri. Governor Babagana Zulum who cut short his trip to Mafa, where he went to cast his vote, visited the market to sympathise with the victims of the incident. While addressing the traders, Governor Zulum said: ” I am just coming from Mafa, I am here to sympathise with you and assure you that the government will assess the extent of the damage with a view to assisting you.

News

Court nullifies AGF’s sale, disposal of recovered assets

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has nullified the Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Regulations, 2019 for being “an invalid statutory instrument.” The court nullified all sales and disposals of assets made by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, SAN under the Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Regulations, 2019. It held that […]
News Top Stories

1.16m enter for 2023 UTME

JAMB warns against extortion No fewer than 1.16 million persons have so far registered by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to sit for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, made the disclosure yesterday during a monitoring tour of some CBT centres, including those located at Total […]
News

China vows consequences if US House Speaker visits Taiwan

  US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rumoured plan for a trip to Taiwan has infuriated China and left the White House with a serious geopolitical headache. How big a problem is this? On Monday, China warned of “serious consequences” if Nancy Pelosi were to proceed with a visit to Taiwan in the coming […]

