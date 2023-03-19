Again fire guts two markets in Borno

Barely three week after the fire incident at the Maiduguri Monday Market on Sunday, February 26, another fire incident occurred at the Gambotu Market, Maiduguri on Saturday. The fire, which started at about 2:30pm, affected the pepper, tomato and other condiments section of Maiduguri. Governor Babagana Zulum who cut short his trip to Mafa, where he went to cast his vote, visited the market to sympathise with the victims of the incident. While addressing the traders, Governor Zulum said: ” I am just coming from Mafa, I am here to sympathise with you and assure you that the government will assess the extent of the damage with a view to assisting you.

Like this: Like Loading...