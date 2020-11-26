Again, fire razes Otukpo main market

Fire yesterday gutted a section of the Otukpo Main Market, close to Lagos Line, Benue State and destroyed goods said to worth millions of naira. The inferno, witnesses said, started and quickly spread owing to the dry weather, as traders struggled to put out the fire before the arrival of men of the Benue State Fire Service, Otukpo.

This is the second time this year that fire has wreaked havoc on the market, the last time was in early March when no fewer than 350 shops and other property believed to worth millions of naira were consumed by inferno.

But the latest incident, New Telegraph learnt, occurred about 5am when the market was yet to be opened for normal business. Reacting to the development, the Otukpo Local Government Chairman, Rt. Hon. George Alli, expressed sadness over the incident. Alli, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Gender Affairs, Desmond Oogwu, sympathised with the traders and commended officials of the Otukpo fire station for their quick intervention.

He said: “This development is sad! I sympathise with the traders of the affected shops and feel their loss in these trying times. I thank God that no life was lost. “I want to also commend men of the Otukpo fire station for quickly responding to the calls to contain the fire.

“Going forward, we will have to stamp our feet and restructure the market to allow fire service trucks and other equipment free movement within the market like we are currently doing with the burnt shops we are rebuilding. This will safeguard lives and properties of traders and customers in the market in the event of an emergency.”

