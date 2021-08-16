News

Again, Five killed, houses burnt in Southern Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA Comment(0)

At least five persons have been killed another attack in the southern part of Kaduna State. The attack also left about nine houses burnt to the ground and some persons injured.

 

The attack took place in Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Worried by the killings, the Acting Governor of the state Dr Hadiza Balarabe has condemned as shocking and inhuman, the that left five residents dead.

 

The condemnation came through a statement by the state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan. Aruwan said, “troops of Operation Safe Haven reported to the Kaduna State Government that Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura LGA, was attacked by unidentified assailants. Five people were killed, and nine houses as well as three vehicles were burnt, while one vehicle was vandalised.”

 

According to Aruwan, “the Acting Governor received the report with sadness, and condemned the resurgence of gruesome violence in the area. She prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls and sent heartfelt condolences to their families.

 

“The Acting Governor also appealed to residents to remain calm, and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident. Security personnel are conducting patrols and investigations in the area.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Death toll climbs to 100 from devastating Aegean quake

Posted on Author Reporter

  The death toll from Friday’s earthquake in the Aegean Sea has reached 100, with the deaths of 98 people in Turkey’s western city of Izmir, disaster authorities said. Two teenagers also died on the Greek island of Samos, authorities said. It was the deadliest quake to hit Turkey in nearly a decade. The quake […]
News

Ohanaeze: Ndigbo won’t pull out of Nigeria

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Newly-elected President General of pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, has declared that Ndigbo was not at war with Nigeria. Obiozor, a former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States, stated that Ndigbo has nothing pending before any institutional authority either in Nigeria or internationally that demands a separate existence from Nigeria. “The Igbo […]
News

APC: No order restraining party membership registration

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has said that there is no court order restraining it from conducting membership registration. The party stated this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena. was reported that a court had restrained the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica