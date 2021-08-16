Again, Five killed, houses burnt in Southern Kaduna

At least five persons have been killed another attack in the southern part of Kaduna State. The attack also left about nine houses burnt to the ground and some persons injured.

The attack took place in Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Worried by the killings, the Acting Governor of the state Dr Hadiza Balarabe has condemned as shocking and inhuman, the that left five residents dead.

The condemnation came through a statement by the state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan. Aruwan said, “troops of Operation Safe Haven reported to the Kaduna State Government that Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura LGA, was attacked by unidentified assailants. Five people were killed, and nine houses as well as three vehicles were burnt, while one vehicle was vandalised.”

According to Aruwan, “the Acting Governor received the report with sadness, and condemned the resurgence of gruesome violence in the area. She prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls and sent heartfelt condolences to their families.

“The Acting Governor also appealed to residents to remain calm, and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident. Security personnel are conducting patrols and investigations in the area.”

Like this: Like Loading...