Again, flight disruptions imminent as airlines groan over jet fuel scarcity

Air travellers in the country may be in for a tough Yuletide as airline operators, under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), have notified them of the impending disruption of flight operations due to aviation fuel scarcity.
The operators’ spokesman, Prof. Obiorah Okonkwo, who is the Chairman of United Nigeria Airline, disclosed that scarcity of jet fuel reared its ugly head again in the past few days.
“We wish to inform the general public of impending disruptions in scheduled flight operations due to the scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as JET-A1, which reared its ugly head again in the last few days,” he said.
The scarcity, he said will no doubt force airlines to reschedule flights leading to late operations and, or, cancellations.
This unintended development according to him is a pain on airline operators and a stain on the industry especially at this time of mass movement of people for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

 

