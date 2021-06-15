Again, four killed, houses razed in Benue

Ortom’s aide escapes assassination

Suspected herdsmen on Sunday attacked Odugbeho headquarters of Agatu Local Government Area, killing four people.

Also the same day, the Principal Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Government House Administration, Hon. James Anbua, escaped assassination attempt at his country home, Tse-Girgi, Mbavuur in Logo Local Government Area of the state.

The invaders also set ablaze several houses, rendering scores of residents homeless.

Odugbeho is the community where the herders struck barely a week ago where over 30 people were killed and many others wounded. An indigene of the local government, Isaac Oche, told the New Telegraph that the invaders, who came in a guerilla style, “entered the village and started shooting from all angles”. He said: “Efforts by youths to repel them failed as the attackers succeeded in burning down most of the houses.

“They came about 5.30pm the same time they came last Sunday. Our youths made frantic efforts to repel them but couldn’t due to their number and superior firepower. We don’t know what may happen next.”

Another witness, Iyu Goche, said the people drew the attention of security agents camped at Akwu, Obagaji and Oweto agents when they heard the first gunshot but no action was taken.

He said: “We have seen that the persistent attacks on our land by herdsmen were conspiracies to take over our land. How can one imagine that despite informing the security very early after receiving messages about an imminent attack on Odugbeho, yet no single security agent was seen around the village until the attackers arrived and burnt our village.”

Witnesses said the assailants, riding on three motorcycles, invaded Anbua’s home about 1.30am and started shooting at his house. A source said the security men, who were on guard, engaged the gunmen who later retreated and came back 30 minutes after and opened fire on the house again.

The attackers were alleged to have carted away about 17 cows belonging to the governor’s aide. Though no life was lost, many people who were still in the house celebrating as Anbua gave out his daughter in marriage, were reportedly injured.

The attack came barely 10 hours after Anbua gave out his daughter in marriage at his country home. The matter has since been reported to the Police Division at Ugba in Logo Local Government Area. Responding to the attack,

Anbua appreciated God for sparing his life and called on youths in Mbavuur and Logo local government areas to surrender their arms and embrace peace as there would be no meaningful development without peace.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Sewuese Anene, neither picked her calls nor responded to text messages sent to her on the two incidents

