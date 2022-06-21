Metro & Crime

Again, Fulani terrorists invade Ortom’s village, kill 16 of his kinsmen

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

*As police nab two suspected undergraduates for robbery, recover firearms

Suspected armed Fulani terrorists on Monday, invaded Tse-Uhanbe near Udei and Yelwata communities all in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State leaving at least 16 farmers dead.

Those murdered are kinsmen of Governor Samuel Ortom.

The attackers, New Telegraph learnt, launched the gruesome attack at about 7:45 pm when they accosted a group of young timber dealers who went to a forest to collect timber they had cut to be used for roofing when the invaders, who laid ambush for them, opened fire and killed them in the process.

The killing of the farmers came as the state police command said it has arrested two undergraduate students of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University popularly known as Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) for armed robbery.

A witness from Guma local government area, Mr. Jonah Tyoyuha Iorundu, told New Telegraph that among those killed included one Dookaan Igbadoo, the operator of the sawing machine.

Iorundu said troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) assisted in evacuating some corpses adding that some were taken to the General Hospital morgue in North Bank area of Makurdi metropolis.

According to Iorundu, those killed are from Guma, the home local government of Governor Samuel Ortom.

Chairman of Guma, Hon. Caleb Abah, confirmed the incident, adding that the victims were 16 in number.

 

Our Reporters

