Again, Fulani terrorists invade Ortom’s village, kill 16

Suspected armed Fulani terrorists, on Monday, invaded Tse-Uhanbe near Udei and Yelwata communities, all in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, leaving at least 16 farmers dead. Those murdered are kinsmen of Governor Samuel Ortom. The terrorists, New Telegraph learnt, launched the gruesome attack at about 7:45 pm when they accosted a group of young timber dealers who went to a forest to collect timber they had cut to be used for roofing, unaware the invaders had laid ambush for them – they opened fire and killed them in the process.

The killing of the farmers came as the state police command said it has arrested two undergraduate students of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, popularly known as Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM) for armed robbery. A witness from Guma Local Government Area, Mr Jonah Tyoyuha Iorundu, told New Telegraph that among those killed was one Dookaan Igbadoo, the operator of the sawing machine. Mr Iorundu said troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) assisted in evacuating some corpses, adding that some were taken to the General Hospital morgue in North Bank area of Makurdi metropolis. According to Iorundu, those killed are from Guma, the home local government of Governor Samuel Ortom. Chairman of Guma, Caleb Abah, confirmed the incident, saying that the victims were 16 in number.

“They are timber dealers; and they went Monday in the evening to collect the timber they had cut from the forest in Mbagwen. So it was when they were coming out of the forest that they met the attackers. They were 16 in number.” Meanwhile, in a statement by the Benue State Police Command, the Public Relations Officer, Catherine Sewuese Anene, a Superintendent of Police said that the suspected undergraduate armed robbers were nabbed after the Command’s Commissioner, Wale Abbas, had received a report that “some armed robbers broke into a house at New GRA, Makurdi, and made away with ATM cards, phones and other belongings. The robbers transferred N300,000 from their victim’s accounts, using the stolen ATM cards.

“The CP deployed a team of detectives to trail and arrest the suspects, but the suspects who knew that they were being trailed took to their heels until 15/6/2022 when two of the suspects; Sapele Great and Hakem Joseph Adi of different addresses in Makurdi were arrested.” The statement revealed that one locally-made pistol loaded with nine rounds of 6mm live ammunition, eight phones suspected to be stolen, one electronic shocking device, 18 SIM cards of different networks, one United Bank for Africa cheque book belonging to Agasha Philemon, and other electronic devices suspected to be used for internet fraud were also recovered from them. The statement added that the suspects confessed to being cultists, armed robbers and fraudsters, adding that a full-scale investigation has commenced to arrest other suspects involved.

