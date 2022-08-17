News Top Stories

Again, govs meet over economy, security

The 36 governors are scheduled to meet in Abuja today over the persistent economic and security challenges facing the country. The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF)’s Director, Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo confirmed this in a statement yesterday. According to the body, the meeting will begin with the launch of the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Fund, followed by the launch of the World Bank SFTAS charter. It also said the governors would receive updates on the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus programme during the meeting.

The NGF said: “Worried by the economic woes that the citizenry has been complaining about and the hardship associated with it, several governors reasoned that it is high time they tell each other the bare truth by confronting each other on the situation and brainstorming on it.

“This formed the basis for resorting to an in-person meeting, which since the outbreak of COVID-19, has been relegated by the state executives. “Two things will feature prominently in the conversation: the economy and security. “This will be the first time in the year contrary to media reports that governors had collectively advised the President on the weeding of 50 year olds from the federal civil service and other spurious suggestions meant to impose further hardship on the people that governors will collectively meet to consider a total overhaul of the nation’s economy.” The governors last month rejected the reintroduction of the National Water Resources Bill by the Federal Government, describing it as inconsistent with the provision of the constitution.

 

